Wait getting longer: NMC polls unlikely for next 3 months, OBC issue the hurdle!

Elections for more than 25 Municipal Corporations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, are pending since March 2022

Nagpur: Following the recent Assembly elections in Maharashtra, all eyes are now on the overdue Municipal, Zilla Parishad, and other local body elections, pending since March 2022 due to the unresolved issue of Other Backward Castes (OBC) reservation in court. Discussions about the timing of civic body elections across Maharashtra have gained momentum.

However, information from the State Election Commission (SEC) has confirmed that municipal elections are unlikely to take place within the next three months. The Commission requires this period to complete election preparations.

For over two to three years, no municipal elections have been held in the State. Elections for more than 25 Municipal Corporations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Thane, are pending. According to reports, the SEC is yet to begin its preparations for these elections, and the process will likely take at least three months after the Assembly polls concluded.

Elections likely after April 2025

Municipal elections in key cities like Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, and Thane are unlikely to occur before April 2025. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear matters related to local body elections on January 22, 2025. After the verdict, a minimum of three months will be needed to finalize election preparations.

The SEC has clarified that several critical decisions are pending before the Supreme Court, including issues related to:

• The number of members for municipal and local governing bodies.

• Delimitation of wards and structural planning.

• Whether the SEC or the State Government will determine these details.

Once the Supreme Court delivers its judgment, the SEC will require time to implement these changes and conduct elections.

Delayed local governance

The delay affects not only Municipal Corporations but also Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, and Panchayat Samitis across the State. The ruling Mahayuti coalition’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections has intensified the political discourse around local body elections, but the earliest they can be expected is mid-2025.

The SEC has reiterated that preparations will only begin after a legal framework is in place, making it clear that Maharashtra’s municipal elections are on hold until further notice

A senior IAS officer suggested that elections could be conducted soon if there is political will.

“Although the court case is pending, preparations such as the voter list and ward structures are ready. If the government decides, elections could be held within two months. Prolonging the wait is unfair to candidates who have already waited through the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” the bureaucrat said on condition of anonymity.

As political parties gear up for a potential showdown in early 2025, the long-overdue elections are set to test their readiness and the Mahayuti’s hold over local governance.