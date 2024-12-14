VIALEW organised Capacity Building Programme under the RAMP Project

Advertisement













Nagpur: Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIALEW) organised a Capacity Building Programme under the RAMP Project, designed to empower MSMEs on 13th December 2024 at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur. This program was supported by The World Bank, MSSIDC, and implemented by InFED, IIM Nagpur.

This workshop was specially designed for women entrepreneurs to help them promote and expand their businesses.

Gajendra Bharti, Joint Director Industries, was the chief guest of the event. He shared insights on various government schemes. He said RAMP scheme is designed to enhance the performance of MSMEs by promoting technology upgradation, innovation, digitization, market access, credit, greening initiatives, etc through active participation of the State Governments. He also lauded VIALEW’s efforts to educate women entrepreneurs and startups about government financial support schemes. He further said Maharashtra’s Women Policy, which provides 100% Fixed Capital Investment support and a 25% capital subsidy of up to ₹50 lakh. Under PSI 2019, MSMEs can avail incentives like SGST refunds, interest subsidies, stamp duty waivers, electricity duty exemptions, and power tariff subsidies, alongside other benefits. These schemes aim to empower entrepreneurs by reducing operational costs and enhancing growth opportunities.

Dr Shivaji S Dhawad, COO, InFED, IIM Nagpur emphasized the importance of the RAMP project. CA Pranay Joshi delivered a session on financial knowledge management, covering topics such as the balance sheet, profit and loss statement, cash flow, working capital, and strategies to maintain profitability.

Yogesh Dongre guided the participants on digital loans. He conducted the session alongside HDFC Bank MEOD Zonal Head, Amol Bansod and Vaibhav Nawarkar, CH Rural Business Banking. They discussed various topics, including CGTMSE Scheme, Working Capital Facility, Term Loans, Dukandar Overdraft Facility, Loans for Women Entrepreneurs, Agricultural Loans.

The final session was conducted by Rahul Peshawar on Government E-Marketplace (GeM). He covered Overview of Public Procurement, GeM – Introduction, seller registration, formalities, and procedures, Procurement cycle and payment procedure on GeM, Bids/Reverse Auction process for goods and services, Special provisions for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and self-help groups, Receipt of goods, Preventive steps during procurement, VC guidelines on preventive vigilance for GeM, Complications and latest developments in GeM.

Over 50 women entrepreneurs and MSMEs including LEW members participated in the workshop. The program was jointly conducted by Neelam Bowade and Vandana Sharma, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Yogita Deshmukh, Secretary – VIALEW.

Prominently present were VIALEW Past Chairpersons – Chitra Parate, Shachi Mallick, Poonam Lala.