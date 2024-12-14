DPS MIHAN Celebrates Annual Day with Enthusiasm and Excellence

Advertisement













Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, celebrated its Annual Day with zeal and grandeur on Saturday at its campus. Themed ‘Game Changer – A Leap Towards Transformation’, the event highlighted sports as a transformative medium, especially in the Olympic year 2024. Over 1,000 students from Classes III to XI showcased a spectacular array of performances, including music, dance, drama, and theatrical enactments.

The event was graced by Mrs. Vijaylakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, as the Chief Guest. Distinguished academician Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur, and Mr. Gurudas Raut, World Cup-winning Divyang cricketer, attended as Guests of Honour.

Prominent dignitaries present included Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur; Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road; and Ms. Yogita Umalkar, Principal of DPS Kamptee Road. The parents and guardians of the students also witnessed the grand celebration.



Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the evening.

– Ms. Tulika Kedia emphasized the importance of valuing sports alongside academics, urging parents to adopt a positive outlook toward sports excellence.

– Mrs. Vijaylakshmi Bidari praised the school for its infrastructure and its receipt of the prestigious *‘Mazi Shala, Sunder Shala’* award. She commended the management for creating a platform where students can explore their talents and represent India globally.

– Dr. Metri appreciated the school’s focus on nurturing students’ skills.

– Mr. Raut expressed his gratitude for the school’s efforts in supporting holistic development.

The cultural program captivated the audience with dazzling performances of dance, drama, orchestra, and other art forms. The event concluded on a high note, leaving the audience enlightened and awestruck.

An exhibition titled ‘Enticing Travelogue’, featuring innovative student creations, added to the event’s appeal. The exhibition was inaugurated by Ms. Savita Jaiswal, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of DPS students.

The prize distribution ceremony was a moment of pride as students were recognized for their achievements in academics and co-curricular activities. This platform allowed students to display their inherent talents and further motivated them to excel.

The event stood as a testament to the school’s dedication to nurturing all-round excellence, blending academic achievements with cultural and creative expressions, leaving the audience spellbound.