Mominpura Hit-and-Run Case: Third Accused Arrested for Attempting to Run Over Police Officers

Nagpur: The third accused in the Mominpura hit-and-run case, where an intoxicated driver attempted to mow down two police officers during a vehicle check, has been arrested. The incident, which occurred on November 15, involved a car that crashed through barricades, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles before being stopped in a narrow lane.

The Incident:

Police officers Aniruddha Sahastrabuddhe and Sanjay Tiwari were critically injured during the incident at Bhagwa Ghar Chowk, Mominpura. The car sped through a police checkpoint, breaking barricades, and attempted to run over the officers. The car eventually got stuck in a narrow lane near Rehman Hotel after damaging several motorcycles.

Two occupants of the car, Sanket Kanhere and Rahul Raut, were caught by an angry mob, beaten up, and handed over to the police. However, a third person in the car managed to escape during the chaos.

Investigation and Arrest:

During the investigation, police found cannabis and other narcotics in the car. It was revealed that these substances were supplied by Sohail Khan, a drug dealer from Mankapur, who was also present in the vehicle during the incident. Sohail managed to flee the scene at the time.

Acting on a tip-off, Tehsil Police raided Sohail’s residence late last night and arrested him. He is believed to have been the supplier of narcotics to the other two accused.

Current Status:

The two injured officers are undergoing treatment, and a case has been registered under multiple sections for attempted murder, drug possession, and reckless endangerment. Police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the narcotics operation linked to Sohail Khan.