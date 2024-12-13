MahaYuti Cabinet Expansion: Swearing-In on Dec 15 in Nagpur

Advertisement















Nagpur: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra is finally set to take place. The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will be held on December 15 at 4 PM in Nagpur.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously announced that the cabinet expansion would be completed before December 16. Staying true to his promise, the ceremony will be conducted a day before the commencement of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, which begins on December 16 in Nagpur. Sources indicate that the timing of the event has been strategically planned to ensure convenience for the attending MLAs.

Reports suggest that the list of new ministers has been finalized, with 10 ministers from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 12 from Shiv Sena, and 21 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to take oath. The new cabinet will include both cabinet ministers and ministers of state.

The cabinet expansion marks a significant development in the MahaYuti government’s administrative framework, addressing weeks of speculation and anticipation surrounding the appointment of new ministers. With this swearing-in ceremony, the coalition government is set to move forward with its full-strength leadership team.