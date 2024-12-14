Body of missing GRP constable found hanging from tree near Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a tragic turn of events, the body of Roshan Girhepunje, a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable who had been missing for the past 5-6 days, was discovered hanging from a tree in Wadegaon village near Kuhi in Umred, Nagpur district.

Girhepunje, who was posted in the reader branch of the GRP in Nagpur, was reported missing on December 8. He had left his residence that Sunday, reportedly to go to work, but failed to return home. His last known cell phone tower location was traced to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns about his whereabouts.

The constable’s family lodged a missing person complaint at Ajni Police Station when efforts to contact him proved futile. Described as an amiable individual, Girhepunje’s sudden disappearance left his family and colleagues puzzled, with preliminary speculation suggesting personal or familial issues might have been a factor.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances leading to his death, with both the GRP and local police working together to uncover further details. This incident has cast a pall of gloom over the law enforcement community in Nagpur.