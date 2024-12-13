Recognition Ceremony Held to Honor Nagpur Police’s Achievements at Maharashtra Police Duty Meet 2024

Advertisement













Nagpur: A recognition ceremony was held on December 13, 2024, at Police Bhavan, where Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal felicitated the medal winners for their exceptional performance at the 19th Maharashtra State Police Duty Meet 2024. The officers and personnel were awarded medals, certificates, and bouquets in appreciation of their contributions to the department’s success.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including:

– Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City

– Sanjay Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Nagpur City

– Pramod Shewale, Joint Commissioner (North Zone), Nagpur City

– Shivajirao Rathod, Joint Commissioner (South Zone), Nagpur City

– All Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Senior Inspectors of Nagpur City Police.

Achievements at the Police Duty Meet

Nagpur City Police Department achieved an extraordinary milestone at the meet, held from December 7 to December 12 at the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force Group No. 2, Pune. The event saw participation from 23 police units across Maharashtra.

The Nagpur Police team showcased stellar performance, securing a total of 9 medals:

– 5 Gold

– 3 Bronze

– 1 Silver

This remarkable feat also earned them the Overall Champion Trophy, marking a historic achievement for the department.

Individual Achievements

1. Inspector Prashant Thaware:

– Gold Medals:

– Scientific Aid to Investigation (Medico-Legal – Oral Competition)

– Forensic Science (Written Competition)

– Bronze Medals:

– Scientific Aid to Investigation

– Crime Investigation, Criminal Law, Rules, Procedures, and Court Judgments

2. Police Officer Krunal Uke:

– Gold Medal: Computer Awareness (Online Competition)

– Bronze Medal: Computer Awareness (Written Competition)

3. Police Officer Pratiksha Nagpure:

– Gold Medals:

– Scientific Aid to Investigation (Observation)

– Scientific Aid to Investigation (Portrait)

4. Police Officer Palash Waghmare:

– Silver Medal: Computer Awareness (Online Competition – Dot Net/Java)

– Bronze Medal: Computer Awareness (Online Competition)

The Nagpur City Police Department’s outstanding performance and their success in winning the Overall Champion Trophy have set a new benchmark for excellence in policing, bringing immense pride to the department and the city.