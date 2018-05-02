5 Different Insurance You Must Invest in While Living in the UAE

Nothing is more uncertain than life itself. In no manner can we know what can happen tomorrow. While on your way to work, you may meet with an accident, or your house may get devastated through a fire or may get diagnosed with some serious and extreme medical condition.

Do not misunderstand these as just grim thoughts. This is a reminder for you, that you should stay covered sufficiently against any such risks.

An insurancedoes not prevent these situations; however, it helps you in dealing with such situations. Mentioned below are the 5 kinds of insurance in UAEthat you musthave for ensuring your peace of mind in this world of uncertainties.

1. Life Insurance

If you are an earning member of your family, you would aim at making sure their financial security. However, what if something happens to you? Have you invested in a life insurance plan, which can assist your family in coping up financially after you are gone? Though it sounds depressing, it is important.

Moreover, while applying for a home loan in the UAE, having life insurance is a compulsory requirement. It is specifically compulsory in case you have dependents.

First and foremost, you must understand the various types of policies, which exist and the one that would suit your requirements the best. Term insurance policy is the variant that is the most affordable. It covers you for a fixed period of time. The payout can be availed only in case of your death within the term duration.

The whole life policy is more expensive and provides lifelong coverage. Then, there are some endowment policies, which offer payout and cash value in the case of survival or death. You can also make a list of the services offered by an insurance broker or a trusted financial advisor for helping you in finding a suitable policy.

2. Health Insurance

Health insurance is amongst the most crucial kind of insurance to have. Recently, it has been made mandatory to have health insurance in the UAE.

All the employers in the UAE have to make sure that their employees have this insurance cover. The sponsors have to make sure that their dependents, spouses, and domestic help are sufficiently covered too.

For people having low monthly income, the DHA (Dubai Health Authority) has introduced the EBP (Essential Benefits Plan), that provide basic medical insurance cover starting at low annual premiums.

While selecting a suitable health insurance UAE, you must consider the entire annual coverage limit, co-insurance or policy deductible, covered hospital network, as well as the geographical scope. You must also remember to go through the fine print in concern with the inclusions and exclusions, and the condition in relation to the treatment of chronic diseases (if any).

3. Home Insurance

The incidents of fire breaking in residential buildings have caught the attention of the residents of the UAE in recent years. However, a fire should not be the only point for motivating all of us- no matter tenants or homeowners- to get an insurance plan for our home and the contents in it.

A comprehensive home insurance plan not only covers the residential building but the contents of your house and your personal belongings as well. If you are a tenant, you can simply get an insurance cover for the contents of your house.

Getting home insurance or coverage for your personal belongings or house contents is not very expensive. You can avail this online insurance easily and at low rates.

4. Car Insurance

Just as a health cover, motor insurance is a compulsory requirement for all the car owners within the UAE. Since you would be getting an auto insurance plan, why not select the one carefully. You must get the best value for your funds.

First, you will have to select the type of policy- comprehensive or third-party coverage. A TPL or third-party liability covers you only against any legal liability to the third party. On the other hand, comprehensive insurance additionally covers the damages to your own car too.

Since a comprehensive plan has a wider coverage, naturally it charges a higher premium amount. You have the option of adding and removing the optional features on your comprehensive policy, such as cover for windscreen damage, off-road driving, damage caused because of natural calamities, and more.

5. Travel Insurance

International trips are always exciting. However, it comes with a fair amount of risks. What if you lose your passport or your luggage while traveling? Or get into a medical emergency during the trip?

The most suitable time to apply for a travel insurance plan is before jetting off to your dream destination so that you can enjoy your holiday without any worries. Depending upon the frequency of your trips, you can select a single trip or a multi-trip travel cover plan. A multi-trip plan is obviously a more economical option; however, it totally depends on how often you travel.

You can even go for add-ons such as a golf cover or coverage for winter sports for matching the specific needs for your holiday.

In a Nutshell!

There is risk everywhere. While driving a car to traveling abroad. The bottom line is that you always need the security of insurance to help you facethe unfortunate situations. There are various kinds of coverage available in the UAE as mentioned above. You can easily get online insurance through the online portals available in the UAE.