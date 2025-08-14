Futala Lake filth under NGT scanner; NMC told to respond by Sept 3

Nagpur: The deteriorating condition of the Nagpur’s iconic Futala Lake has come under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the NGT’s Pune Bench has issued a notice to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), directing it to file a detailed reply by September 3. The hearing was conducted by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr. Vijay Kulkarni.

Once a favourite leisure destination for Nagpurians, Futala Lake has lost much of its charm due to neglect, poor maintenance, and lack of proper facilities. A Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) inspection report dated July 18, 2023, revealed heavy pollution in the lake, with large quantities of plastic and other waste found in and around the water body. Following this, the MPCB wrote to the NMC seeking an explanation. However, the civic body allegedly failed to respond, prompting the MPCB to present the matter before the NGT.

Gold Rate 14 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,16,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The MPCB officials also found that the lake water was not suitable for outdoor bathing. The respondents include the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), NMC, and MPCB. The Tribunal also observed the absence of basic amenities in the lake area, including adequate seating arrangements for visitors. NMC’s counsel, Advocate Girish Kunte, sought additional time to submit a detailed reply, which was granted. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 4.

The CPCB, represented by Aniruddha Kulkarni, filed its reply on August 5, 2025 which mainly describes the legal provisions. The NGT directed CPCB to share its reply with NMC within two days and allowed NMC an additional two weeks to respond if necessary.