Flying high: Nagpur Airport handled 14,45,815 passengers in first six months of 2025

Nagpur: The first half of the current calendar year has seen a significant growth of travellers from Nagpur as the city’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has handled 1,62,478 more air passengers as compared to first half of the previous year.

As per the data available with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the number of air passengers travelling from Nagpur Airport climbed to 14,45,815 as recorded in first half of 2025 (from January to June), as compared to 12,83,337 recorded in the first half of 2024 (from January to June), a rise of 1,62,478 air passenger and growth of over 11 per cent (excluding international passengers).

According to Alok Vaidya, Chairman of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Vidarbha Chapter, there is a strong demand for air travel in the country. The growth in the number of air passengers is due to the improved economic scenario. Apart from this, the international passenger traffic has dropped marginally in the above corresponding period.

Nagpur Airport handled 52,130 international passengers in the first half of 2025, as compared to 54,882 in 2024, slightly lower by 2,752 passengers. “The international travel has fallen on account of various reasons including depreciation of the rupee, rising airfares, and lesser business travel taking place. To address this issue, the Government is taking proactive measures to boost air travel which in turn could increase international travel among the people in the second half of the year,” Vaidya added.