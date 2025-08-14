Nagpur gets its first-ever Gym Rave – The Orange Circle creates history with unique fitness party

Nagpur: Nagpur just experienced a fitness revolution! In a never-seen-before blend of high-energy workouts and pulsating nightlife, The Orange Circle, in collaboration with Limitless Gym and the city’s very own music maestro DJ Sangam, recently hosted Maharashtra’s first-ever Gym Rave – and it was nothing short of epic.

Picture this – thumping basslines, dynamic lighting, live DJ sets, high-intensity workouts, and a dance floor full of fitness enthusiasts. The Gym Rave wasn’t just about burning calories; it was about breaking the monotony of everyday fitness routines and transforming exercise into a full-on party.

“We wanted to break the monotony of traditional workouts and nightlife by merging them into one thrilling experience. Nagpur has a vibrant community, and it’s time we bring them world-class concepts that combine health, fun, and togetherness,” said Divya Kothari, Co-Founder of The Orange Circle.



From calorie-burning cardio to interactive games, group challenges, and post-workout refreshments, the night kept everyone on their toes – literally! The energy was infectious, with every beat pushing participants to go harder, dance longer, and enjoy every moment.

Founded by Divya Kothari and Jatin Arora, The Orange Circle is a community-driven platform that curates lifestyle, wellness, and entertainment events for people of all ages. With the smashing success of the Gym Rave, the brand has already set its sights on more such innovative, world-class events that will put Nagpur on the national map for unique lifestyle experiences.

Want to join the next big thing? Stay tuned for updates on The Orange Circle’s upcoming events. For more details Contact: +91 92847 01372, +91 95616 81469 Email: contact.theorangecircle@gmail. com