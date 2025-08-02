DPS MIHAN Concludes Prestigious Pro Vice Chairperson Cup – Inter-School Futsal Tournament 2025

Advertisement



Delhi Public School, MIHAN, concluded the thrilling Pro Vice Chairperson Cup – Inter-School Futsal Tournament 2025 with a grand closing ceremony held on campus. The event was graced by Mr. Owais Khan, the Chief Guest, along with respected dignitaries, faculty members, and enthusiastic sports lovers, marking a memorable celebration of sporting excellence. Pro Vice Chairperson Ms. Tulika Kedia applauded the students for their commitment and highlighted the role of sports in building confidence and team spirit. Principal Ms.Nidhi Yadav extended her best wishes to all participants and winners.

Spanning four action-packed days, the tournament witnessed participation from 30 teams representing 25 reputed schools, competing across four categories: Under-13 Boys, Under-15 Boys, Under-17 Girls, and Under-17 Boys. Budding athletes displayed outstanding skill, teamwork, and competitive spirit throughout the event.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

DPS MIHAN secured victories in the Under-13 and Under-15 Boys categories, defeating DPS Lava and DPS Kamptee Road respectively. Aditya Bang and Rudra Shende were named Best Goalkeepers, while S. Videsh and Shree K. Tanush were awarded Player of the Tournament. In the Under-17 Girls category, St. Joseph School emerged winners against DPS Lava, with Swarangi S. as Best Goalkeeper and Arya Thakre as Player of the Tournament. The Under-17 Boys final saw Bhavan’s Trimurti Nagar triumph over DPS MIHAN, with Hardhwardhan Rathod and Ayush Bopche receiving the top individual awards.

Chief Guest Mr. Owais Khan praised the young footballers for their passion, discipline, and resilience, and appreciated DPS MIHAN for offering a platform that fosters sporting talent.

The event concluded with the felicitation of winners and participants, standing as a testament to DPS MIHAN’s dedication to holistic education and nurturing young talent through sports.