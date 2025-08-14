SCMS Nagpur Holds Investiture Ceremony for Newly Elected Student Council, Cells, and Clubs

Nagpur: The Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Nagpur, hosted its Investiture Ceremony to officially induct the newly elected members of the Student Council, Cells, and Clubs for the academic year 2025–26.

The ceremony was graced by Prof. Prashant Gupta, Dean – Faculty, Academics, and Alumni Affairs, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Prof. Gupta applauded the students’ enthusiasm and dedication, urging them to view leadership not merely as a title but as a responsibility to create meaningful change.

Dr. Sameer Pingle, Director of SCMS Nagpur, delivered an inspiring message on teamwork, decision-making, and the importance of applying academic learning to real-world challenges.

The newly elected Student Council members took an oath to uphold the values of leadership, integrity, and service to the student community. The event also marked the formal installation of members from various student-led Cells and Clubs, all of which are dedicated to fostering holistic development, academic excellence, and cultural vibrancy on campus.

The event was conceptualised by Dr. Sameer Pingle and executed under the leadership of Prof. Richa Singh, Student Council In-charge, with support from Mr. Ankit Namdev and Ms. Akshata Kahu.