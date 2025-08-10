Body Found Near Mhalginagar Flyover Suspected to Be of Woman

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a follow-up to yesterday’s sensational discovery near Mhalginagar, Nagpur Police have confirmed that the body found at the flyover construction site is suspected to be that of a woman.

The remains were unearthed on Friday night around 9:30 p.m. during excavation work for the under-construction flyover between Besa Power House and Mhalginagar Chowk. Workers noticed a body wrapped in white cloth, prompting them to alert the contractor and halt operations.

During the inspection led by Inspector Mukund Thakre, police found the skeletal remains, with bangles still intact on both hands — a key indicator leading investigators to believe the deceased is a female. Alongside the skeleton, some belongings wrapped in cloth were also recovered.

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The remains have been sent to Government Medical College & Hospital for a detailed post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death.

Police suspect foul play, with initial theories pointing toward a possible murder and clandestine burial. Officers are questioning construction workers and local residents to gather leads.

The discovery has stirred anxiety in the neighborhood, with locals gathering at the site and expressing concern over the grim find.