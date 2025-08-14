Deadline ends Aug 15: Only 27% vehicles in Nagpur fitted with HSRP

Nagpur: With just a day left before the August 15 deadline, the drive to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles in Nagpur is still crawling. Despite repeated extensions, from March 31 to April 30, then June 30, and finally August 15, the Maharashtra Transport Department is staring at a massive compliance gap.

As per Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, of the 8,72,473 vehicles registered in the city before April 1, 2019 (and thus mandated under Supreme Court orders to have HSRP), only 3,40,499 have booked their plates, about 40% of the target. The actual installation rate is even worse, standing at just 27%.

The HSRP initiative, launched across Maharashtra in December 2024 under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, aims to enhance security, curb vehicle thefts, aid crime detection, and streamline vehicle identification. To speed up the process, 114 fitting centres with a combined daily capacity of 5,645 vehicles have been set up in Nagpur.

Yet, nearly 60% of eligible vehicle owners have not even booked an appointment. “Many citizens complain about online booking issues and the inconvenience of reaching centres,” admitted RTO Kiran Bidkar. “We will open more centres if needed.” He assured that no action would be taken against those who have booked slots but not yet installed the plates.

The RTO has urged all pending vehicle owners to visit https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in immediately and book their appointment before the deadline expires.