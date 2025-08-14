Nagpur: Deadline for HSRP Installation Extended to November 30

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles to November 30, giving vehicle owners extra time to comply with the mandatory rule. The earlier deadline was August 15.

As per the state transport department, all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 must be fitted with the tamper-proof HSRP number plates in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. To simplify the process and prevent last-minute rush, dedicated HSRP centers have been set up across the city.

Officials have urged vehicle owners to complete the installation process well before the new deadline to avoid crowding at fitment centers and to ensure road safety compliance.

Questions People Ask Us

Q1: What is an HSRP and why is it mandatory?

HSRP (High-Security Registration Plate) is a tamper-proof vehicle number plate that includes security features like a laser-etched code and a non-removable snap lock. It helps in preventing theft, tracking stolen vehicles, and improving road safety compliance.

Q2: Who needs to get an HSRP in Maharashtra?

All vehicle owners whose vehicles were registered before April 1, 2019 must install HSRP plates as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Q3: What is the new deadline for HSRP installation?

The new deadline is November 30, 2025. Earlier, the last date was August 15, 2025.

Q4: Where can I get HSRP installed in Nagpur?

The transport department has set up dedicated HSRP fitment centers across Nagpur to make the process faster and easier.

Q5: What happens if I miss the deadline?

Failing to install HSRP by the deadline can result in fines, penalties, and non-compliance with road safety regulations.