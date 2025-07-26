DPS Lava Nagpur Hosts Investiture & Interact Club Installation Ceremony

Advertisement



~ Students Take Charge with New Roles and Responsibilities for the Academic Year 2025–26~

Lava Nagpur, 25th July 2025- Delhi Public School Lava Nagpur hosted its Investiture Ceremony and Interact Rotary Club Installation at Nakshatra Hall, honouring student leadership and service to the community.

The newly elected School Council (2025–26) was ceremoniously badged and presented with flags, symbolising the mantle of responsibility. Members of the Interact Club were also pinned with badges, and both bodies solemnly took their oaths to uphold the values of integrity, service, and leadership.

The occasion was graced by distinguished Rotarians: Past President Rotarian Jyotika Kapoor (Chief Guest), President Rotarian Vinay Dara, Treasurer Rotarian Sumit Choithani, Youth Services Director Rotarian Nitin Jeswani, ID Mrs. Arundhati Sathe, Vocational Services Director Dr. Khushboo Murarka, and PRO VC Mr. Gautam Rajgharia. Also in attendance were Director–Media & Communication Mrs. Sanjana Rajgarhia, Principal Dr. Anupama Sagdeo, Vice Principal Mr. Atul Deo, along with proud parents and teachers.

The Guests in their address inspired students to lead with humility and serve with dedication. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, echoing unity and pride.