The Achievers School Celebrates 17th Foundation Day

On August 8th, The Achievers School celebrated its 17th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm.

Students sang the school song “Proud of School” and UKG impressed with a lively “Team Work Song”

dance.

Kids enjoyed magic show and followed by gift distribution added to the joy.

The event, managed by event incharge Sheetal Kothe under the guidance of Coordinator Swati Naigaonkar,

was graced by Director Mrs. Sapna Katiyar’s blessings.

The celebration reflected the school’s spirit of creativity, teamwork, and growth