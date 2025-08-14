Raisoni Selection Badminton Tourney: Nagpur’s Ditisha, Sanvi enter finals

Nagpur: Ditisha Somkuwar and Sanvi Ghate of Nagpur made it to mixed doubles finals in their respective age groups of the Yonex-Sunrise GH Raisoni Memorial Maharashtra Sub-Junior (Under-15 & Under-17) State Selection Badminton Tournament on Wednesday. The event is being held at twin venues, Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy, Besa-Pipla Road and Achievers Badminton Academy, near Podar International School, Besa.

In the Under-17 mixed doubles semi-final, Ditisha and her partner Sarthak Nalawade from Aurangabad recorded convincing wins over the Thane pair of Mohit Kamble and Nidhi Padnekar winning 21-10, 21-16 in straight games. The second seeded pair of Sanvi and Thane’s Mayank Rajput got the better of Pune combination of Reyash Chaudhari and Siddhi Jagdale 21-16, 21-10 in their U-15 mixed doubles semis.

In the boys doubles quarters, Nagpur’s Sairaj Nayse and his Mumbai Upnagar partner Satya Chauhan defeated Rishabh Gajwani and Saanidhya Agarwal (BAMU) 21-18, 21-13. Another talented Nagpur player Rutva Sajwan went down in the semis. In the U-17 boys singles last-four match, Pune’s third seed Aayush Adey beat Rutva 21-18, 21-16. Earlier in quarters, Rutva defeated Kapil Jagdale of Pune in straight games 21-13, 22-20.

Another upcoming Nagpur player Vaishnavi Manglekar lost a close semi-final. In their U-15 girls singles match fourth seed Vaishnavi was upset by Rudraniraje Nimbalkar, who had stunned top seed a day ago 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 in three close games. Ditisha and Fizza Akbani blew one game lead to be ousted in U-17 girls doubles quarters. Sharayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar of Pune beat them 20-22, 21-9, 21-16.

All the finals are being played on Thursday. The tournament is powered by Raisoni Foundation, supported by Coal India Limited, and organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA). Max Healthcare is the Medical Partner, and Apna Dhaba NH1 is the Food & Catering Partner for the event.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys U-15 QF: Vishvajit Thavil (1), NSK, bt Pragnay Shinde, PAL, 21-17, 21-16; Yash More, PAR, bt Aditya Padwal, TH, 8-21, 21-12, 21-9; Hridaan Padve (7), PN, bt Hridaan Singh, NGP, 21-12, 21-17; Mayuresh Bhutki, BOR, bt Aditya Yaul (6), NGP, 21-17, 21-12.

Semifinals: Vishvajit bt Yash 14-21, 22-20, 21-11; Mayuresh bt Hridaan 21-10, 23-21. XD U-15 SF: Udayan Deshmukh, AUR, and Sharvari Survase, PN, bt Sayaji Shelar and Soyara Shelar (3), PN, 21-19, 24-22.