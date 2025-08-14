Nagpur Guitar Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor

Nagpur: In a deeply disturbing case that has rattled the city, a 27-year-old guitar teacher, Sagar Singh Parosia, has been arrested by the Sonegaon Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student at his music academy in Ujjwal Nagar. The accused, who also goes by the alias Samsung, is alleged to have used weapons and death threats to intimidate the victim and her family.

According to police reports, Parosia, a resident of Civil Lines, Nagpur, ran “Rockstar Academy” on the third floor of Sunshine Apartment. The victim had been attending guitar lessons there for the past two months. Initially, his behavior appeared professional, but investigators say he soon began making inappropriate advances toward her.

The alleged incident took place on July 23, 2025, between 4 pm and 6 pm. Police say Parosia threatened to kill the victim’s parents if she failed to arrive at the academy within ten minutes. Upon her arrival, he allegedly displayed a gun and a knife, forcibly moved her to his adjacent flat in the same building, and assaulted her.

Over the following days, he reportedly continued to summon her to his flat, using weapons to coerce her into further encounters and threatening her family’s lives to silence her.

Following a courageous statement from the victim, the police booked Parosia under multiple serious charges, including:

Sections 64 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Section 4/25 of the Arms Act

A search of his residence uncovered the gun, knife, and an additional sword, highlighting the dangerous nature of his alleged actions. The Sonegaon Police arrested him swiftly, and he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The case has left the local community shocked, especially given the position of trust a music teacher holds.

