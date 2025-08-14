Nagpur Traffic Police to Enforce Stricter Measures Against Traffic Violations

Nagpur: In a bid to curb road accidents, the Nagpur Traffic Police have decided to adopt stricter measures against traffic rule violators. Authorities announced that stronger action will now be taken against those who ignore traffic regulations. The decision came after an in-depth discussion during a meeting held at the Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday.

According to officials, rash driving, wrong-side driving, and allowing minors to operate two-wheelers will now lead to criminal charges being filed directly against the parents or guardians at the respective police stations. Senior officers discussed these issues extensively in the meeting and prepared a concrete action plan. Police believe these stringent steps will help improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents in the city.

To ensure transparency and avoid disputes during enforcement, traffic police officers have been instructed to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. Joint CP Naveen Chandra Reddy has directed officers to strictly use these cameras so that any misconduct or violations can be acted upon immediately. Officers have also been advised to maintain discipline themselves while on duty.

Additionally, with the ban on travel buses entering the city in effect from August 20, the Police Commissioner has instructed traffic officials to take firm action against transport owners and drivers who flout this rule. The goal, he said, is to make Nagpur safer and pollution-free for all residents.

