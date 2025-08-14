Nagpurians in a fix as private bus pick-up & drop-off points remain a mystery!

Nagpur: Chaos and confusion have gripped thousands of private bus passengers in Nagpur after the traffic police abruptly banned pick-up and drop-off inside the Inner Ring Road, without providing clear alternatives. What was billed as a traffic decongestion measure has instead thrown commuters and operators into disarray, with no clarity on where buses will now halt.

The order, issued without a detailed public plan, has blindsided both passengers and operators. Private bus associations say 350–400 buses leave Nagpur daily, ferrying over 12,000 passengers. With no designated boarding points announced, operators warn of major disruptions, while passengers fear being stranded or forced into long, costly detours.

“This is a nightmare for us,” said a Wardha native who works in Nagpur and parks his bike at Chhatrapati Bus Stop before heading to work. “If buses suddenly start dropping us at the airport or Chinchbhuvan, there’s no secure parking and I’ll have to travel much further just to reach the stop.”

Others share similar concerns. A resident of Indora who regularly boards near Bole Petrol Pump for his Pune trips said, “There’s zero clarity. If new stops are pushed outside the city, how am I supposed to get there, or get home at midnight when I return?”

For daily commuters to Wardha, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and long-haul travellers to metros, the move feels like a unilateral decision taken without considering their needs. Operators argue that relocation should be gradual, with properly equipped hubs offering safe parking, shelter, and public transport links.

Until that happens, passengers say they are stuck in a logistical mess, one that risks leaving thousands stranded, wasting hours in transit, and driving up travel costs. As of now, the only thing moving smoothly in this saga is the confusion.