Man stoned to death in drunken brawl in Nagpur’s Nandanvan

Nagpur: A 32-year old man died after he was hit on the head with a stone during an argument while drinking alcohol with friends. The incident took place late night of Tuesday, in Hiwri Nagar slums at Jai Bhim Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station in Nagpur.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Dnyaneshwar Dhanvijay (32), who worked as a labourer at a sofa-making workshop.

According to the police, Rajesh was a close friend of Bhaurao Awsare (65), who lived next door. Rajesh used to drink alcohol with Bhaurao almost every day after work. Police said, both 6of Bhaurao’s sons had died due to COVID-19 and since then Rajesh often kept him company. Many times, after drinking heavily, Rajesh would sleep at Bhaurao’s house. On the night of August 12, Rajesh went to Bhaurao’s house as usual. At that time, four to five other people, all aged between 50 and 70, were also present and drinking alcohol.

The group included some of Rajesh’s acquaintances. During the drinking session, Rajesh reportedly had an argument with a man named Patel. Police suspect that during the quarrel, someone struck Rajesh on head with a stone which led to his death. The next morning, Rajesh’s body was found inside the house.

On receiving the information, Nandanvan Police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. Police detained six persons, including Bhaurao and Patel, for questioning. Some of the suspects told police that they had been drinking heavily and could not remember what happened during the incident. Others reportedly left the scene before the death was discovered.

A case of murder has been registered at Nandanvan Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police are verifying the statements of the suspects, checking for eyewitness accounts and collecting forensic evidence from the spot to confirm who was responsible for the killing.