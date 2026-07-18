Nagpur HC Orders Decision on Ramdaspeth-Kachipura Land Lease Plea Within 8 Weeks

Nagpur HC Orders Decision on Ramdaspeth-Kachipura Land Lease Plea Within 8 Weeks
Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the concerned authorities to take a final decision within eight weeks on a long-pending application seeking a lease of land in the Ramdaspeth-Kachipura area. Vidarbha City Club Director Harish Shakya had approached...
August 8, 2026
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NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabled

NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabled

Nagpur: In an initiative aimed at promoting...
Nagpur woman alleges trafficking, sexual exploitation after Rs 11 lakh Portugal job fraud

Nagpur woman alleges trafficking, sexual exploitation after Rs 11 lakh Portugal job fraud

Nagpur: A 28-year-old married woman, formerly from...

Nagpur News

Footpath shoe seller attacks garment shop employee with knife in Sitabuldi

Footpath shoe seller attacks garment shop employee with knife in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: A dispute over a roadside shoe stall turned violent in the heart of Nagpur’s Sitabuldi market area after a young man...
1 day ago
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Nagpur police invoke MCOCA against seven-member fraud gang

Nagpur police invoke MCOCA against seven-member fraud gang

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on an alleged organised crime syndicate, the Nagpur Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised...
1 day ago
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‘Don’t target Saoji’: Bawankule defends Vidarbha’s iconic cuisine, warns officials

‘Don’t target Saoji’: Bawankule defends Vidarbha’s iconic cuisine, warns officials

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has come out strongly in defence of Vidarbha’s much-loved Saoji cuisine, warning government officials against making...
1 day ago
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Khaparkheda gang war: 9 arrested, over 15 still on run after armed attack

Khaparkheda gang war: 9 arrested, over 15 still on run after armed attack

Nagpur: The Khaparkheda police and Crime Branch have intensified their crackdown following a violent clash between two rival groups in Khaparkheda, with...
1 day ago
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Saoner police rescue 8-foot python with plastic ring stuck around neck

Saoner police rescue 8-foot python with plastic ring stuck around neck

Nagpur: A late-night patrol by Saoner Police turned into a wildlife rescue operation after officers spotted an approximately 8-foot-long python struggling to...
2 days ago
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NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabled

NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabled

Nagpur: In an initiative aimed at promoting independence, mobility and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in...
2 days ago
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Nagpur Crime Branch busts 30.8-Kg ganja consignment from Odisha; two arrested

Nagpur Crime Branch busts 30.8-Kg ganja consignment from Odisha; two arrested

Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad has intercepted another major consignment of ganja allegedly brought to Nagpur from Odisha by road, recovering...
2 days ago
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Nagpur Anti-Narcotics Team seizes MD-like powder, one held

Nagpur Anti-Narcotics Team seizes MD-like powder, one held

Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch has stepped up its crackdown on drug trafficking, seizing 25 grams of MD-like...
2 days ago
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