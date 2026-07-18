Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the concerned authorities to take a final decision within eight weeks on a long-pending application seeking a lease of land in the Ramdaspeth-Kachipura area. Vidarbha City Club Director Harish Shakya had approached...
August 8, 2026Read More
NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabledNagpur: In an initiative aimed at promoting...
Nagpur woman alleges trafficking, sexual exploitation after Rs 11 lakh Portugal job fraudNagpur: A 28-year-old married woman, formerly from...
Nagpur News
Footpath shoe seller attacks garment shop employee with knife in Sitabuldi
Nagpur: A dispute over a roadside shoe stall turned violent in the heart of Nagpur’s Sitabuldi market area after a young man...
Nagpur police invoke MCOCA against seven-member fraud gang
Nagpur: In a major crackdown on an alleged organised crime syndicate, the Nagpur Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised...
‘Don’t target Saoji’: Bawankule defends Vidarbha’s iconic cuisine, warns officials
Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has come out strongly in defence of Vidarbha’s much-loved Saoji cuisine, warning government officials against making...
Khaparkheda gang war: 9 arrested, over 15 still on run after armed attack
Nagpur: The Khaparkheda police and Crime Branch have intensified their crackdown following a violent clash between two rival groups in Khaparkheda, with...
Saoner police rescue 8-foot python with plastic ring stuck around neck
Nagpur: A late-night patrol by Saoner Police turned into a wildlife rescue operation after officers spotted an approximately 8-foot-long python struggling to...
NMC organises free Jaipur foot, assistive devices camp for disabled
Nagpur: In an initiative aimed at promoting independence, mobility and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in...
Nagpur Crime Branch busts 30.8-Kg ganja consignment from Odisha; two arrested
Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad has intercepted another major consignment of ganja allegedly brought to Nagpur from Odisha by road, recovering...
Nagpur Anti-Narcotics Team seizes MD-like powder, one held
Nagpur: The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch has stepped up its crackdown on drug trafficking, seizing 25 grams of MD-like...
Marathi News
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