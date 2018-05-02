Koradi man held captive, looted at knife point in MIDC
Nagpur: A Koradi-based man was kidnapped by three youths and More...
Dhoni retires from international cricket
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” More...
IPL In UAE From September 19The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved ..
BCCI Continue to Deliberate over IPL DatesBoard of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has revealed a decision on this year’s edition of the Indian ..
74th Independence Day Celebrations at Delhi Public School, MIHAN
On this occasion , the national flag was unfurled on Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur campus . It was a day More...
Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board
Darsh Sharad Agrawal of Centre Point School, Katol Road scoring 95.8% in 10th Board Exam, 100 on 100 More...
CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
Nagpur: The result of Cbse 10 was declared on Wednesday 17 July. This time too, girls have outscored More...
Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdownNagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has snapped the work contract of as many as 56 Civil Engineers on the pretext ..
Sevenstar Hospital fined Rs 5 lakh for overcharging patientsNagpur:The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a Sevenstar hospital for overcharging patients, ..
Now, You Can Find COVID-19 Testing Centres Across India Through This New Google ToolNew Delhi: In order to help users find information on COVID-19 testing centres near them, Google on Friday announced the launch ..
Gym Enthusiasts Must Have These Food Post-Workout Session For Better RecoveryAre you a fitness enthusiast and never misses on your gym sessions? Does the term ‘fitness’ excites and energizes you? If ..
आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त: कुंभ के विरोधी रह जाएंगे पीछे, लेकिन मिथुन-मकर को रहना होगा सावधानHoroscope Today आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त दिन सोमवार को भोलेनाथ की कृपा से कुंभ राशि के विरोधी तमाम प्रयासों के ..
