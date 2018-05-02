Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    d

    One killed, 4 injured as house collapses in Sadar

    One killed, 4 injured as house collapses in Sadar

    मराठा साम्राज्य का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और प्रसिद्ध चांदी का सिक्का “श्री गणपति”.

    मराठा साम्राज्य का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और प्रसिद्ध चांदी का सिक्का “श्री गणपति”.

    Video: Alexis hospital ने किया मानवता को शर्मसार, ज्यादा पैसों के लिए नहीं किया भर्ती, जख्मी युवक की हुई मौत

    Video: Alexis hospital ने किया मानवता को शर्मसार, ज्यादा पैसों के लिए नहीं किया भर्ती, जख्मी युवक की हुई मौत

    वाडी क्षेत्र मे सार्वजनिक-पारिवारिक श्रीगणेश बाप्पा की मूर्तीयो की उत्साह से स्थापना !

    वाडी क्षेत्र मे सार्वजनिक-पारिवारिक श्रीगणेश बाप्पा की मूर्तीयो की उत्साह से स्थापना !
    Trending in Nagpur
    img

    Trending in Nagpur

    Top Picks News
    One killed, 4 injured as house collapses in Sadar
    नागपूरमध्ये 50 वर्ष जुनी इमारत कोसळली, मलब्याखाली दबून एकाचा जागीच मृत्यू
    तालुक्यात निघाले ५ कोरोंना रुग्ण
    पॅरालिम्पिकपटू विजय मुनिश्वर यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 celebrates Independence Day with underprivileged kids
    आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त: कुंभ के व‍िरोधी रह जाएंगे पीछे, लेक‍िन म‍िथुन-मकर को रहना होगा सावधान
    वाडी क्षेत्र मे सार्वजनिक-पारिवारिक श्रीगणेश बाप्पा की मूर्तीयो की उत्साह से स्थापना !
    अनुकंपा तत्वावर वायरमन पदाच्या नोकरीसाठी ५६९ तरुणांना देणार आयटीआयमधून प्रशिक्षण – नवाब मलिक
    सोयबीन उत्पादक शेतकरी हवालदील उपासमारीचे संकट- सरोदे
    भक्तिमय वातावरनात धार्मिक तिर्थनगरी जयपाळेश्वर व लोटांगण महाराज धर्मशाळा येथे ऋषीपंचमी उत्साहात साजरी .
    नियम तोडणाऱ्यांवर महापौर संदीप जोशी संतापले
    महापौरांनी घेतला ‘मिशन विश्वास’च्या कामाचा आढावा
    केंद्रीय मार्ग निधीअंतर्गत कामांचा आढावा भूसंपादनाच्या कामांना अधिक गती देण्याचे देण्याचे ना. गडकरींचे निर्देश
    ग्रामोद्योगाची उलाढाल 5 लाख कोटींपर्यंत नेण्याचे लक्ष्य : नितीन गडकरी
    प्रशासन तत्पर; प्राण वाचविणे हीच प्राथमिकता…!
    Covid-19: Cases below 1k for second consecutive day in Nagpur, tally crosses 20k, toll at 730
    ‘Struggle is real’ said Prathamesh Barge akka Mukund Mishra
    Education essential for national development”
    Koradi man held captive, looted at knife point in MIDC
    नागपूर शहर पोलीस: शहिदांनी बलिदान दिलं, आपण रक्तदान करू!
    नागपूर शहर पोलीस: शहिदांनी बलिदान दिलं, आपण रक्तदान करू!
    नागपुर महापौर लाउडस्पीकर ले के क्यों निकले सड़क पे?
    In Pic: Arrival of “Shree Ganesha” in Nagpur
    स्थायी समिती सभापती झलके यांनी केली आई जी आर ची पाहणी
    National News

    Covid patients aged 50+ can’t home-isolate: BMC

    SC nod for Paryushan prayers in Mumbai

    Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 trapped

    PM writes to Dhoni: We’re eternally grateful

    SC rejects submission of Prashant Bhushan for hearing on sentence by another bench

    img
    Nagpur Today
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरमध्ये 50 वर्ष जुनी इमारत कोसळली, मलब्याखाली दबून एकाचा जागीच मृत्यू
    नागपूरमध्ये 50 वर्ष जुनी इमारत कोसळली, मलब्याखाली दबून एकाचा जागीच मृत्यू
    तालुक्यात निघाले ५ कोरोंना रुग्ण
    तालुक्यात निघाले ५ कोरोंना रुग्ण
    पॅरालिम्पिकपटू विजय मुनिश्वर यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    पॅरालिम्पिकपटू विजय मुनिश्वर यांचा महापौरांनी केला सत्कार
    अनुकंपा तत्वावर वायरमन पदाच्या नोकरीसाठी ५६९ तरुणांना देणार आयटीआयमधून प्रशिक्षण – नवाब मलिक
    अनुकंपा तत्वावर वायरमन पदाच्या नोकरीसाठी ५६९ तरुणांना देणार आयटीआयमधून प्रशिक्षण – नवाब मलिक
    सोयबीन उत्पादक शेतकरी हवालदील उपासमारीचे संकट- सरोदे
    सोयबीन उत्पादक शेतकरी हवालदील उपासमारीचे संकट- सरोदे

    कर्ज ले या उधार ले, लेकिन फिर भी हजारों रुपए के बिजली के बिल भरे नागपुरवासी

    कर्ज ले या उधार ले, लेकिन फिर भी हजारों रुपए के बिजली के बिल भरे नागपुरवासी

    नागपुर- मार्च में शहर में लॉकडाउन हुआ था. लॉकडाउन जैसे जैसे बढ़ता गया, उद्योग More...

    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा

    ग़लतफ़हमी में न रहे ग्राहक : बिजली बिल कितना भी क्यों न आये , उसे भरना ही होगा

    नागपुर– नागपुर शहर में नागरिकों को एमएसईडीसीएल ( MSEDCL ) और राज्य सरकार की More...

    Journo blows property bubble to trick builders, buyers in Nagpur

    Journo blows property bubble to trick builders, buyers in Nagpur

      Nagpur: As if the impact of slowdown and slack buying was not enough, the lockdown owing to Covid-19 has completely thrown the businesses, particularly real estate market out of gear. More...

    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes

    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes

    Nagpur: Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of dreaded Coronavirus outbreak, the city of Nagpur which otherwise remain crowded, cluttered and noisy with scenes of traffic and urban chaos, More...

    SC junks plea on postponement of NEET, JEE

    SC junks plea on postponement of NEET, JEE

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination scheduled to be held in September 2020. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra dismissed the plea observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long. “Life cannot More...

    MSBSHSE Class 12 results announced; 90.66% pass

    Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. However, the scores can be checked online only at 1pm. Over 15 lakh students waiting for their MSBSHE Class 12 results can check scores at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra More...

    CAMIT welcomes Maharashtra Government’s Covid-19 testing protocol order : Dipen Agrawal

    CAMIT welcomes Maharashtra Government’s Covid-19 testing protocol order : Dipen Agrawal

    Nagpur: Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) welcoming the order More...

    Traders Will Not Apply To Corporation For Trade License: NVCC

    Traders Will Not Apply To Corporation For Trade License: NVCC

    TRADERS WELCOME COIVD-19 TESTING PROTOCOL NOTIFIED BY STATE GOVERNMENT : NVCC Nagpur: Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) More...

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Struggle is real’ said Prathamesh Barge akka Mukund Mishra
    ‘Struggle is real’ said Prathamesh Barge akka Mukund Mishra

    Millions of people around the world are working to realize their dreams, and then are those who turn into celebrities of social media overnight. This is because More...

    In Pic: Arrival of “Shree Ganesha” in Nagpur
    In Pic: Arrival of “Shree Ganesha” in Nagpur
    Nagpur devouts bring home Bappa amid festive revelry
    Nagpur devouts bring home Bappa amid festive revelry

    Dhoni retires from international cricket

    Dhoni retires from international cricket

    Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” More...

    IPL In UAE From September 19

    The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved ..

    BCCI Continue to Deliberate over IPL Dates

    Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has revealed a decision on this year’s edition of the Indian ..

    74th Independence Day Celebrations at Delhi Public School, MIHAN

    74th Independence Day Celebrations at Delhi Public School, MIHAN

    On this occasion , the national flag was unfurled on Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur campus . It was a day More...

    Darsh of CPS, Katol road notches 95.8% in 10th board

    Darsh Sharad Agrawal of Centre Point School, Katol Road scoring 95.8% in 10th Board Exam, 100 on 100 More...

    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper

    Nagpur: The result of Cbse 10  was declared on Wednesday 17 July. This time too, girls have outscored More...

    Now, You Can Find COVID-19 Testing Centres Across India Through This New Google Tool

    Now, You Can Find COVID-19 Testing Centres Across India Through This New Google Tool

    New Delhi: In order to help users find information on COVID-19 testing centres near them, Google on Friday announced the launch ..
    Gym Enthusiasts Must Have These Food Post-Workout Session For Better Recovery

    Gym Enthusiasts Must Have These Food Post-Workout Session For Better Recovery

    Are you a fitness enthusiast and never misses on your gym sessions? Does the term ‘fitness’ excites and energizes you? If ..
    आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त: कुंभ के व‍िरोधी रह जाएंगे पीछे, लेक‍िन म‍िथुन-मकर को रहना होगा सावधान

    आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त: कुंभ के व‍िरोधी रह जाएंगे पीछे, लेक‍िन म‍िथुन-मकर को रहना होगा सावधान

    Horoscope Today आज का राशिफल 24 अगस्त दिन सोमवार को भोलेनाथ की कृपा से कुंभ राशि के व‍िरोधी तमाम प्रयासों के ..
    BestCasinoIndia.com guides all indian players to find the best casino for them, allowing you to play with indian rupees and have no struggles with your withdrawal.
    Play Teen Patti for real money at sevenjackpots.com/teen-patti/ read our strategies and guides.
    Play online at India's most popular casino websites at G2G. Read our extensive reviews and compare offers from India's top rated casinos.
    Mo. 8407908145

    Nagpur Today | Nagpur News | Latest Nagpur News