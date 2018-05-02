Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

    MLC poll: Nagpur District records 9.22% voting till 10 am

    voting

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Division recorded 8.16 percent voting till 10 am in the Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency (MLC poll) elections being held on Tuesday at 322 polling centres in the division.

    In Nagpur District, 9.22 percent of total 102809 voters turned out to excercise their franchise. 5375 male voters and 4102 female voters cast their votes in the two hours from 8 am to 10 am.

    Bhandara district recorded 7.27 percent polling in the two hours followed by Chandrapur district 7.77 percent. While Gondia district recorded 5.40 percent voting, the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli witnessed 5.54 percent turn out. Wardha district in the division saw 8.12 percent polling in the two hours.

    The Nagpur Division Graduates Constituency has total 206454 voters – 125439 male and 80976 female voters. The number of other voters is 39.

