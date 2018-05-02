Gang planning robbery at Reliance Petrol Pump busted in Kalamna

Nagpur: An armed gang probably planning dacoity at a Reliance Petrol Pump in Kalamna area was busted by cops in the dead of Friday night. While cops managed to nab two members of the gang, three others succeeded in escaping and were being searched.

Kalamna police constable Rameshwar Kole received secret information that a gang of 5-6 persons had assembled at a dark spot in front of Reliance Petrol Pump on Old Kamptee Road around 0130 hours of Friday. Acting swiftly, Kole and his team rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang which also included a juvenile boy aged 16 years. When confronted, the gang members tried to dodge the cops.

However, the police team managed to catch two members of the gang. The detained accused have been identified as Praful Gulabrao Gohate (25), resident of Plot No. 552, Bharat Nagar, behind Gokul Dairy and Dhananjay Lailuram Markhande (24), resident of Vijay Nagar. The other accused who fled the spot include Chetan Thakur and 2-3 other unidentified gang members.

Cops have recovered two knives, chilli powder, nylon rope from the arrested gang members. The gang was probably planning robbery at Reliance Petrol Pump in the dead of night.

Kalamna API Gupta has registered an offence against the accused under Sections 399, 402of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.