Is Phone Sex in India Legal? Three New Companies Challenge Old World Views

In a country that has become more notable for their sexual conservatism, than their ancient sexual teachings, three Indian companies are fighting a new sexual revolution.

While India may have started out of the track to complete and total sexual understanding and teaching, somewhere along the way, it got lost. From the country that brought the world some of the oldest known depictions of sexuality and perhaps the widest and well-known sexual text- the creators of the Kama Sutra are anything but woke.

In Indian you could only snag your sex toys in crowded public markets, or by looking at the produce aisle because of strict and vague indecency laws. These laws which were written hundreds of years prior, are still largely in service today, forcing retailers to get creative when it comes to selling sexually related goods.

During colonization by Britain, Protestant views and sexually conservative laws were put firmly into place. Making the ancient teachings of free sexuality and gender equality all but forgotten. These laws and values were then quickly compounded with the conservative teachings of Islam. Despite both religions taking a back seat to more contemporary Western views when it comes to many of the nation’s policies, up until recently, sexuality had remained strictly taboo within the country. Making it difficult to discuss anything that had to do with sex. While more of India’s leaders are women, and old-world views begin to crumble and fall by the wayside, sexuality and oppression still remain distinct problems throughout the country.

Some believe that it is because of these largely conservative and repressive views that rape culture and misogyny still exist today. In India, rape is the fourth most common crime against women, closely following abuse and murder. By giving women and underrepresented citizens proper sexual education, and helping to encourage healthy sexual practice, three companies in India are hoping to turn the tide on how people look at sexuality in India. Hoping that with healthier outlets and better positions of empowerment, they will see a decline in sexual devastation.

Adult Products India

For decades, sex toys were only available to adults through shady and slightly nefarious back channels of under the counter dealings. Adult Products India has been working to change this since 2010. Offering thousands of adult products that are not only reasonably priced, but also cater to a multitude of different communities by offering real time assistance and discreet shipping. The company hopes to improve sexual health and satisfaction by offering their clients new and safe ways to explore their individual sexualities, without fear of persecution. Storming the gates of sexual liberation, the company ships their wares throughout India and the world, even to the most rural areas. In a recent survey, API found that they even cater to a healthy senior population with their modern and novel sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers international shipping, bringing lower priced alternatives to well-known products. In addition to their Westernized wares, they also offer products that are exclusively, and sometimes quirkily, Indian. From fake hymen kits to interesting libido enhancers. Their website also offers brilliant insight into the problems currently plaguing the nations sexuality, as well as excellent device advice and descriptions. So, whether you’re in India or not, the company is definitely worth a look.

Indian Sex Talk

Phone sex is still alive and well as a thriving industry within India, as well as the world. Indian Sex Talk offers customers from all over the globe the chance to explore intimacy designed to meet their particular need. The company says that they cater to men and women, of any sexual orientation and offer a safe place to explore fantasies or just talk. Indian Sex Talk says that surprisingly, some 30% of their business isn’t even sexual in nature, rather, they provide customers with caring operators that are happy to answer questions or even give advice on love and relationships. Which has proven invaluable for homosexual and trans communities that may not have other avenues with which to turn. The company also partners with several other sexual wellness providers, giving people more options when it comes to viewing, reading, or even listening to their favorite brand of sexuality in a safe environment. They too, offer international calling programs, so no matter where you’re at in the world, their operators are standing by. Should you have a thing for sexy Indian ladies or are just feeling a little homesick.

Sex Cams India

While they don’t come close to rivaling some Western companies, Sex Cams India provides a personalized experience when it comes to meeting customer needs. They are one of the biggest webcam platforms, with more than 62 million registered members and over 80,000 webcam models. They cater to just about everyone’s needs, with multi-platform options from chat, to cams, to live shows. Which has become a billion-dollar business for good reason. While most of their models are amateur Indian women, looking to happily share their skills with any audience, the company regularly sees celebrity porn stars and brings their feeds directly to the registered users. Almost all of their models are of Indian descent allowing users from all over the world to experience the grace and beauty that India has to offer. Sex Cams India also serve to put women in control of their sexual prowess, giving them the option to chat and create shows that embody exactly what healthy and modern sexuality looks like. Giving them the ultimate power over how to use their bodies in ways that they see fit. So while sex cams may not seem particularly progressive or revolutionary to the incautious westerner, these companies hope to open up the minds of India’s more conservative constituents and put sexuality back on the table. Hoping that this will serve to increase empowerment in the underrepresented communities of the country and improve quality of life for everyone.