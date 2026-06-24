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Nagpur: The mystery surrounding the death of renowned neuro specialist and Neuron Hospital administrator Dr Ishwarchand Chandewar has deepened, with Dhantoli Police intensifying their investigation to determine what led the 42-year-old doctor to take the extreme step.

A day after the incident sent shockwaves through the city’s medical fraternity, investigators have begun examining Dr Chandewar’s call detail records (CDR), personal interactions and recent movements in an effort to piece together the circumstances preceding his death.

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A police team led by Senior Police Inspector Sainath Ramod visited Neuron Hospital in Dhantoli and questioned doctors, administrative officials and employees. However, police sources said that the interactions yielded little information, with hospital staff reportedly unable or unwilling to provide any significant leads regarding the doctor’s state of mind or possible reasons behind the incident.

Investigators have also recorded statements of Dr Chandewar’s family members. According to police, relatives informed them that the doctor had appeared normal in recent days and had not exhibited any behaviour that would indicate distress or emotional turmoil.

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“The family members themselves expressed shock and said they were unable to understand what prompted him to take such a drastic step,” an investigating officer said.

As part of the probe, police are scrutinising Dr Chandewar’s mobile phone records to identify individuals he was in contact with before his death and to determine whether any professional, personal or financial issues may have contributed to the tragedy.

“We are examining the call detail records and other available evidence to understand the sequence of events and establish the reason behind the incident,” said PI Sainath Ramod.

During the preliminary inquiry, police received information suggesting that Dr Chandewar had not visited his residence for several days. However, this aspect was later clarified by family members, who told investigators that he had come home and subsequently left for the hospital at around 9 am on the day of the incident.

Dr Chandewar, a resident of Manewada and a well-known name in the field of neurology, was found inside a locked room at Neuron Hospital on Monday morning. According to police, hospital staff became concerned when he failed to respond and informed authorities. Upon reaching the spot, police found the room locked from inside.

Initial findings suggest that the doctor allegedly administered an overdose of anaesthesia to himself. The exact cause of death, however, will be determined through the ongoing investigation and medical examination reports.

Dhantoli Police have registered an accidental death case and are exploring all possible angles, including professional pressure, mental stress, health concerns and personal or family-related issues. Investigators have not ruled out any possibility at this stage.

The sudden death of the respected neurologist has stunned colleagues, patients and members of the medical community across Nagpur, many of whom are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Police officials maintain that conclusions would be premature until all evidence, including electronic records, witness statements and forensic findings, is thoroughly examined. Further investigation is underway.

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