Published On : Tue, Jun 9th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Best of Nagpur

Watch Live News
Advertisement

Welcome to Nagpur Today’s independent rankings of the city’s top schools, restaurants, hospitals, cafes, coaching institutes, builders, and local businesses.

Our rankings are based on public reviews, reputation, customer feedback, service quality, performance, and editorial research.

Education

  • Best Schools in Nagpur (2026) (Live)
  • Best CBSE Schools in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Preschools in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Colleges in Nagpur (Coming Soon)

Food & Dining

  • Best Restaurants in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Cafes in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Street Food Places in Nagpur (Coming Soon)

Healthcare

  • Best Hospitals in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Dentists in Nagpur (Coming Soon)

Lifestyle

  • Best Gyms in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Salons in Nagpur (Coming Soon)

Real Estate

  • Best Builders in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
  • Best Realtors in Nagpur (Coming Soon)
Advertisement
Watch LIVE TV
GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE
FOR ₹9,999
Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year
No Hidden Charges

Gold Rate
June 09 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs
Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,700 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 2,43,900/-
Platinum ₹ 88,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above