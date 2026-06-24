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Nagpur: As Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal prepares to take over as Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau), he leaves behind a tenure as Nagpur Police Commissioner that was defined by aggressive action against crime, technology-driven policing and efforts to build stronger ties between the police force and the public.

Dr Singal, a senior IPS officer, took charge as Nagpur’s Commissioner of Police on February 1, 2024. During his stint, he sought to modernise policing methods while simultaneously focusing on grassroots engagement, making public participation a key component of law enforcement.

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One of the most notable initiatives launched under his leadership was “Operation Thunder,” a comprehensive campaign against narcotics. The drive targeted drug peddlers and trafficking networks through coordinated raids and intelligence-based operations. At the same time, awareness programmes were organised in schools, colleges and public institutions to educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse. The campaign led to several significant seizures and arrests, placing the issue of drug abuse high on the city’s law-enforcement agenda.

Another major initiative was “Operation Shakti,” aimed at combating human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. The operation resulted in multiple rescue missions and action against individuals allegedly involved in illegal activities. The campaign underscored the police department’s focus on protecting vulnerable sections of society and tackling organised criminal activities.

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Determined to strengthen preventive policing, Dr Singal introduced surprise night inspections and intensified surveillance across crime-prone areas. Special drives were conducted against history-sheeters, gambling rackets and organised crime syndicates. Police presence was increased in sensitive locations, while intelligence gathering and field operations were strengthened to deter criminal activity.

Recognising the growing threat of digital fraud, Dr Singal also expanded the city police’s focus on cybercrime. Investigative capabilities were enhanced and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe major financial and cyber fraud cases. The move reflected a broader shift towards addressing emerging forms of crime that increasingly affect citizens.

Traffic management and road safety also received special attention during his tenure. Through “Operation U-Turn,” Nagpur Police launched awareness campaigns promoting helmet usage, safe driving practices and compliance with traffic regulations. Enforcement measures were simultaneously tightened to improve discipline on city roads and reduce accident risks.

A strong advocate of technology in policing, Dr Singal encouraged the adoption of innovative surveillance systems, digital tools and modern patrolling techniques to improve operational efficiency and public safety. His approach reflected a belief that technology and community participation must work together to create a safer urban environment.

Beyond enforcement, Dr Singal earned a reputation for being accessible to citizens. He regularly interacted with residents, conducted grievance redressal programmes and visited sensitive localities to understand public concerns firsthand. Officers were encouraged to remain approachable and responsive, helping strengthen trust between the police force and the communities they serve.

Known for his disciplined and fitness-oriented lifestyle, Dr Singal often emphasised professionalism, accountability and public service within the force. His tenure witnessed a blend of strict law enforcement and citizen-centric initiatives, a combination that many observers believe helped improve public confidence in policing.

With his appointment as ADG, ACB, Dr Singal moves on to a new responsibility, leaving behind a legacy marked by anti-drug campaigns, technology-led policing, enhanced cybercrime investigations and a sustained effort to make law enforcement more responsive and community-oriented in Nagpur.

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