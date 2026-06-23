Nagpur Doctor Found Dead Inside Hospital Room, Anaesthesia Overdose Suspected

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Nagpur: A shocking incident has sent ripples through Nagpur’s medical community after a 42-year-old doctor was found dead inside a room at Neuron Hospital in Dhantoli on Monday morning. Police suspect the doctor may have administered an overdose of anaesthesia to himself.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Ishwarchand Chandewar, a resident of Manewada and an administrator at Neuron Hospital located near Yashwant Stadium.

According to police officials, Dr Chandewar completed his duties on Sunday night before retiring to his room within the hospital premises. Preliminary investigations suggest that he entered the room around 4 am and allegedly injected himself with an anaesthetic drug.

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Hospital staff became concerned when Dr Chandewar did not emerge from his room by around 9 am. Repeated attempts to contact him received no response, and the room was found locked from the inside.

The hospital administration immediately informed Dhantoli Police. Officers arrived at the scene and opened the room, where Dr Chandewar was found unconscious. He was subsequently declared dead.

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A senior police official stated that prima facie evidence indicates an overdose of anaesthetic medication. An accidental death case has been registered, and investigators are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police sources said preliminary inquiries indicate that Dr Chandewar may have been under mental stress. Investigators are also looking into possible family-related issues, though the exact reason behind the incident remains unclear.

The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Sources further revealed that Dr Chandewar had reportedly not visited his home for the past five days. His father is a retired government employee, while one of his brothers works as an engineer with the Nagpur Zilla Parishad.

Further investigation is underway.

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