    Published On : Sat, Mar 21st, 2020

    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A total of 908 people were heldfor loitering and another 148 for opening shops and otherestbalishments on Saturday despite lockdown orders under theEpidemic Diseases Act in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an officialsaid

    DCP SB Shweta Khedkar said firms were asked to downshutters, and only establishments discharging essentialservices were allowed to remain open

    Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls,spas, clubs, amusement parks, and other such establishmentshave been closed and mass gatherings, functions, congregationsprohibited in the city till March 31.

