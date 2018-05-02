Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur

Nagpur: A total of 908 people were heldfor loitering and another 148 for opening shops and otherestbalishments on Saturday despite lockdown orders under theEpidemic Diseases Act in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an officialsaid

DCP SB Shweta Khedkar said firms were asked to downshutters, and only establishments discharging essentialservices were allowed to remain open

Schools, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, malls,spas, clubs, amusement parks, and other such establishmentshave been closed and mass gatherings, functions, congregationsprohibited in the city till March 31.