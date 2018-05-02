Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Janta Curfew begins as India fights coronavirus

    On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, a day-long ‘Janta curfew’ began on Sunday as people prepare to combat the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

    “In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against #COVID19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come,” the PM wrote on the microblogging site Twitter, minutes ahead of the curfew.

    Traffic on the roads was minuscule as people observed the self-imposed curfew to be maintained between 7 am and 9 pm.

    On Thursday, Modi had urged citizens to follow “Janta curfew” on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Following Prime Minister Modi’s message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have come out in support of the social exercise.

