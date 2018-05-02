Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today

    Nagpur: Confusion surrounded City Administration after a prominent news agency reported, “Limited local transmission of Covid-19 has been seen in some pockets of Nagpur,” claimed it’s sources told the news agency on Saturday. However, when Nagpur Today took matter to District Collector Nagpur, Ravindra Thakre to look into the gravity, the news turned out to be fake.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, Collector Thakre specifically said, “There are only four cases of Covid-19 in city. The news of local transmission of Covid-19 is baseless,” and asked media houses to behave responsibly and verify their sources under such critical conditions.

    According to News agency it was reported that “What we have found that about 10 of the 1,300 samples from Nagpur tested positive which indicates limited local transmission of COVID-19 has begun. We have seen this Maharashtra, for example in the pockets of Nagpur. We have strengthened our testing strategies,” sources added.

    Thakre also urged citizens, who have been to aboard to self quarantined themselves if they suspect any Covid-19 symptoms. We have alsp enabled isolated rooms for treating such patients at Government Medical Hospitals, he added.

    Shubham Nagdeve

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Nagpur Crime News
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    Hindi News
    Coronovirus: जारी हुआ Whatsapp हेल्पलाइन नंबर
    Coronovirus: जारी हुआ Whatsapp हेल्पलाइन नंबर
    भारत में कोरोना वायरस के चलते सभी अस्पतालों को तैयार रहने के सरकारी निर्देश
    भारत में कोरोना वायरस के चलते सभी अस्पतालों को तैयार रहने के सरकारी निर्देश
    Trending News
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Featured News
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Coronavirus Maharashtra : All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams
    Trending In Nagpur
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Eat Chicken daily to boost your immunity! Advises Nagpur Doctor
    Eat Chicken daily to boost your immunity! Advises Nagpur Doctor
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    Watch: नागपुर पुलिस की अपील- वॉक के लिए न निकलें लोग
    Watch: नागपुर पुलिस की अपील- वॉक के लिए न निकलें लोग
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Measures to ensure social distancing announced in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145