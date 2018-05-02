Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’

    Nagpur: An unprecedented shutdown commenced across Nagpur on Sunday morning after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘Janata curfew’ to help check the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus. The citizens of the City overwhelmingly supported Prime Minister’s idea of self-imposed curfew which was evident by the empty streets across the country.

    The ‘Janata curfew’ started at 7 am on Sunday and people have largely kept themselves indoors as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus. The ‘Janata Curfew’ will end at 9 pm.

    PM Modi in his national address had urged citizens to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm, a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.

    On Sunday, Nagpur roads were seen empty, public transport and markets closed across the city as Nagpurian’s decided to put themselves under a 14-hour long voluntary curfew today to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country.

    Streets of City wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the “Janata curfew” kicked in.

