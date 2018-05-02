Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Mar 21st, 2020

    No drop in water bill payment ,NMC-OCW appeal opt online payment

    NMC-OCW appeal consumers they can opt online payment facility during lockdown days

    Nagpur: Following Corona virus outbreak and subsequent lockdown of city announced by State Government and NMC administration NMC-OCW appealed water consumers to go for Online payment of water bills.

    Online payment options are available on OCW website as well as NMC Nagpur Water portal. At present almost 60 000 consumers used Digital Payment mode to pay water bill from which average 25 to 30% per month are online payers.
    The water bill Collection till Mar 20 is 9.12 cr for the month.

    For the financial year 2019-2020 (Till 20 mar) is 138.44 crs….

    There is No major drop in collection till now despite CORONA virus etc.

    The NMC-OCW Bill collection on March 19, 2020 was 61 lakhs and on March 20, 2020 it was 62 lakhs. So there is no drop in collection for day. Despite that as precautionary measure NMC-OCW appealed consumers can opt for online payment of water bills.

