NIT picks holes in construction, refuses Occupancy Certificate to Glocal Square Mall in city

Nagpur: In a major development of far reaching consequences, the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has picked holes in construction and refused to provide Occupancy Certificate for the part development work of state-of-the-art Glocal Square Mall being built in the heart of the city in Nagpur’s Sitabuldi area. NIT has dug out several shortcomings and flaws in the construction of the Mall.

In a letter sent to Dilip Buty and others through Power of Attorney Holder M/s Goyal Ganga Infrastructure & Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Ramdaspeth, and the Architect Licensed Engineer Ashok Mokha, the NIT has cited a slew of reasons for rejecting Occupancy Certificate for the part development work of Glocal Square Mall.

The reasons are following:

Construction for which the part Occupancy Certificate is sought, has not been completed yet, in all respects.

Store Room is constructed unauthorisedly at Basement Parking space.

Electrical Dry Transformer has not been provided at the site as per condition No. 32 of the Commencement Certificate Appendix-‘D’.

Adequate light ventilation (either natural or artificial plus mechanical or both) has not been provided for the lower and basement area.

Provision of Rain Water Harvesting is not provided at the site.

Structure stability certificate, duly certified by Structural Engineer, has not been submitted.

Sewage network plan showing proper sewage network duly signed by concerned architect has not been submitted.

As per condition No. 18 of Commencement Certificate Appendix ‘D,’ 377 numbers of shady trees in vacant land have not been planted and grown under provisions of Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

Grievances are being received regarding from the (shops) tenants.

The height of the building has been mentioned as 22.5 metres in the submitted Fire NOC dated 22-07-2021. However, the building height is above 25 metres.

Office letter dated 31-08-2021 has not been complied fully.

Plans for existing construction, showing the dimensions and area of shops, have not been submitted.

Receipt of payment of charges for sanctioning of building plans and ground rent is not submitted.

The letter picking holes in development and construction of Glocal Square Mall at Sitabuldi has been signed by Divisional Officer, Nagpur Improvement Trust on September 30.

It may be recalled that the Pune-based real estate company — Goel Ganga Group – is developing state-of-the-art Glocal Mall in the commercial hub in Sitabuldi. The group is developing the retail infrastructure project on a 6.5 acre piece of land in the city’s prime location with an estimated cost of more than Rs 850 crore.