MLC poll: Nagpur District sees 20.16% turnout till 12 noon

Nagpur: The Nagpur District registered 20.16 percent turnout till 12 noon in the Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency (MLC poll) elections being held on Tuesday. The polling for the poll started from 8 am at 322 centres across five districts of Nagpur Division.

In Nagpur Division comprising six districts – Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, the polling percentage recorded was 19.70. Bhandara district recorded 19.17 percent polling in the four hours followed by Chandrapur district 18.94 percent, Gondia district 16.43 percent, Gadchiroli witnessed 19.69 percent and Wardha district in the division saw 21.60 percent polling in the four hours.

The Nagpur Division Graduates Constituency has a total 206454 voters – 125439 male and 80976 female voters. The number of other voters is 39.

The total number of voters in Nagpur Graduates Constituency is 2,06,454 including 125439 male voters, 80976 female voters and 39 other voters. The Nagpur Division comprises six districts – Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli. Nagpur district has 56584 male voters and 46,195 female voters. There are also 30 other voters. Chandrapur has 22,033 men, 10,723 women and 5 other voters. Wardha 14,045 male voters, 9,020 female voters and 3 others. Bhandara — 12,440 male, 5,994 female and 0 other voters. Gondia — 11,330 male, 5,604 female and 0 other voters. Gadchiroli has 9,007 male voters, 3,440 female voters and 1 other voter.