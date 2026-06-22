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Nagpur: Activists of the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) launched a vigorous agitation on Monday, pressing for two major demands: the creation of a separate state of Vidarbha and a complete loan waiver for farmers.

The protest saw energetic participation from VRAS workers who raised anti-government slogans to draw the administration’s attention to their long-standing grievances.

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As the demonstration intensified, several activists resorted to physically blocking public transport. In a dramatic show of dissent, protesters laid down on the roads directly in front of oncoming buses. This road blockade significantly disrupted vehicular movement, leading to traffic congestion in the area for a brief period.

Speaking on behalf of the distressed agricultural community, the agitators accused the government of persistently ignoring the dire issues faced by farmers. They highlighted the grim reality of the agrarian crisis, pointing out that severe indebtedness is driving desperate farmers to die by suicide. The VRAS firmly demanded that the government must immediately announce an unconditional and complete farm loan waiver to save lives.

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To prevent the situation from escalating and to restore regular traffic, local police forces intervened. Authorities detained several protesting activists to bring the situation under control.

Despite the detentions, the VRAS leadership remained defiant. The committee issued a stern warning to the administration, declaring that their agitation will continue to intensify until the government makes a concrete decision regarding both the formation of a separate Vidarbha state and the resolution of the farmers’ crisis.

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