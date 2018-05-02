Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

Vodafone harps on ‘assurance’ trick, leaves customers red-faced over sloppy network

Nagpur: Apathy of Vodafone continues to triumph over their distressed customers, as the renowned network company yet again failed to acknowledge the problem of an anguished customer. Vodafone officials first sought some time when one Gulshan Patle filed a grievance on August 25. However, till September 20, Gulshan lodged series of grievances and instead of solving his problem Vodafone has been ‘assuring’ and seeking more time to curb the network irregularity.

It is pertinent to recall that a couple of days back, Nagpur Today had reported that Vodafone users in Tajbagh vicinity are facing harassment due to call drops, slow mobile internet speed and poor connectivity issues owing to prolong network breakdown. At that time too, the company had assured to look into the problem but the assuring words turned out to be a futile exercise.

Also read: Customers in a fix as Vodafone network goes sloppy in Tajbagh

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Gulshan Patle said that he got tired of Vodafone’s so-called “assurance” and used social media to vent his ire. He contacted Vodafone MD on twitter who again “assured” him all the needed help and suggested him not to pay any bills unless his problem gets resolve.

“I faced lot of problems, first with this sloppy network and then the truant administration of the Vodafone who never solve any problem but always dole out “assurance” in exchange for your agony,” says Gulshan.

“I filed my first grievance on August 25, following which the Vodafone officials assured me timely action but here we are after more than 25 days and series of grievances, the officials said they need more time to work on network issue. The Vodafone administration crossed all the limits when they bundled out my complaints without solving in the first place and that too without informing me,” he lamented.

– Shubham Nagdeve

