Published On : Fri, Sep 20th, 2019

NVCC extends help to flood-hit people of Western Maharashtra

Nagpur : The leading traders organisation Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) recently organised a programme to collect household material for sending to flood-affected people in Western Maharashtra. In the meeting, presided over by NVCC President Ashwin Mehadia, BJP MLC Girish Vyas, BJP Vyapari Aghadi President Sanjay Wadhwani, Mahendra Kataria, Vijay Jain and Shyam Bajaj were welcomed by Mehadia, former President Dipen Agrawal, Prakash Mehadia, Vice Presidents Arjundas Ahuja, and Sanjay K Agrawal and presented with Chamber’s souvenir ‘Amrut Pushpa.’

Speaking on the occasion, the Chamber President Ashwin Mehadia said that during their visit to NVCC, Girish Vyas and City BJP President Pravin Datke had appealed the Chamber to extend help to the flood-affected people in Western Maharashtra. Taking note of the appeal, the NVCC collected cash and 700 sets of utensils comprising plates, bowls, spoons and glasses and handed over to the office-bearers of BJP. Vyas appreciated the gesture of NVCC and all traders for extending help to the distressed people.

Others present on the occasion include NVCC Vice President Sanjay K Agrawal, Secretary Ramavatar Totla, Treasurer Sachin Puniyani, Joint Secretaries Umesh Patel, Swapnil Ahirkar, Shabbar Shakir, PRO Rajubhai Makhija, Executive members Manoj Latturia, Mohan Choithani, Hussain Narullah Ajani, special invitees Gajanan Mahajan, Prakash Heda, traders’ representatives Sanjay Nabira, Shyam Bajaj, Vinay Jain and other prominent traders

