Customers in a fix as Vodafone network goes sloppy in Tajbagh

Nagpur: Vodafone users in Tajbagh vicinity are facing harassment due to call drops, bogged down by slow mobile internet speed and stymied by poor connectivity issues thanks to prolong network breakdown. However, despite reporting the grievance on several occasions, the renowned company is yet to resolve the issue, alleged the locals. While many used social media to vent ire, some even threatened to give up on the sloppy network.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ashok Sahu, a local narrated his ordeal that how he faced inconvenience owing to the Vodafone network despite living on the third floor of the building in Tajbagh and writing them six times.

Only assurance, no result

“The network and call drop issue in the Tajbagh locality has become common for quite some time now. I had written six grievances to the officials of Vodafone in the last six months but in vain. Their representatives just paid a visit to our residence and told us that they had found weak indoor coverage. They asserted that the Vodafone has done maximum optimization at nearest cell-site to its maximum capacity to enhance the connectivity at Tajbagh vicinity. However, in the end, they were unable to address the network connectivity issue completely at our location but ensured instead to carry out regular network up-gradation activities in order to optimize the quality of our existing network,” said Sahu.

Others gearing up for 5G, Vodafone users using 3G/2G connectivity

The 4G signals in the area are so weak that we have to run our cell phones on 3G and in some cases at 2G speed. On contacting Vodafone customer care, they have only one response for every query i.e. a team is working on the problem. At a time, where other networks are competing neck and neck regarding the launch of 5G network, we have Vodafone on the other hand who force its customers to use 3G/2G connectivity, says another local.

When Nagpur Today tried to contact Vodafone administration to derive an output of the ongoing progress work, no one was available to receive the calls.

…Shubham Nagdeve