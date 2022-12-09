Video: Raisoni College students engage in street fight, administration dials parents, resolves issue

Nagpur: For the past one week, GH Raisoni College is in the headlines; for wrong reasons only! After a student’s suicide, followed by brawl between college students and security guard, now another incident from the college surfaced wherein college students can be seen engaged in a street fight inside the college campus.

In the recent incident, reportedly occurred just a couple of days back, two students were caught on camera exchanging fist-blows over some ‘personal’ enmity. The onlookers reportedly captured the video and subsequently it was shared on social media platforms. These series of incidents have raised concerns of parents for their wards.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Amit Gandhare, PRO, G H Raisoni Group of Institutions informed that the students were enraged over each other due to some personal issues.

“Following the incident, we’ve dialled their parents and resolved the issue. We are also forming a committee to look into such matters,” he said.

Notably, acting tough after the shocking incident of security guard of their college was caught on camera while hurling abuses and attacking students here last week, the G H Raisoni College Administration had suspended the accused guard Rocky.

It may be recalled that a depressed student of G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology (GHRIET), Hingna Road, had committed suicide by jumping from the college building on Friday night.

