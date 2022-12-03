GHRIET student ends life by jumping from college building

Nagpur: A depressed student of G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering and Technology (GHRIET), Hingna Road, committed suicide by jumping from the college building on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Vijaykumar Chaudhary (20), native of Shriram Nagar, Bhusawal, Jalgaon district, but currently staying in college hostel. A student of first year Polytechnic, CO Branch, Yogesh was under severe depression for some unverified reasons. Around 11 pm on Friday, Yogesh ended his life by jumping from the college building.

MIDC API Mahite, based on the information provided by room partner Sartha Jitendra Agrawal (16), resident of Kamptee, has registered a case of accidental death and probing matter thoroughly.

