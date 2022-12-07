G H Raisoni admin suspends security guard who attacked, abused students in Nagpur

Nagpur: Acting tough after the shocking incident of security guard of their college was caught on camera while hurling abuses and attacking students here on Saturday, the G H Raisoni College Administration has suspended the accused Rocky, informed Amit Gandhare, PRO, G H Raisoni Group of Institution to Nagpur Today.

Notably, in a video clip circulated on several social media platforms, the guard can be seen attacking students and even lifting a rod to beat the innocent students that too inside the college premises. Notably, despite raising the issue, students said, college authorities failed to act on the matter.

Advertisement

According to the students, they were evaluating exam papers on Saturday when the guard identified as Rocky reportedly hit one of the students from behind and asked him abruptly to leave. Irked over which, the duo exchanged heated arguments, it is then the security personnel hurled abuses at the students and attacked them.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Amit Gandhare, PRO, G H Raisoni Group of Institution asserted that we condemn any sort of behaviour that could pose threat to our beloved students.

“Following the complaints of students, we’ve suspended the accused security guard. G H Raisoni Group of Institution can’t tolerate any incident that harms the security of our students. We’ve strictly instructed the private agency who has been assigned to provide security on college premises to ask their personnel to refrain themselves during any alteration with any students, no matter the circumstances,” he said.

On Tuesday, members of Youth Congress and NSUI staged demonstrations in this regard. They claimed that the lives of students of G H Raisoni are under threat thanks to the apathy of the college administration. The delegation led by Wasim Khan, President, Nagpur Youth Congress and Anirudh Pandey, President, NSUI submitted a memorandum to G H Raisoni College Dean to cease any such incident.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement