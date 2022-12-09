Published On : Fri, Dec 9th, 2022

Video: Oxygen cylinders of stationary Ambulance blast in Besa Nagpur, no injuries reported

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Revati Nagar in Besa area on Friday after two Oxygen cylinders of parked Ambulance reportedly blasted. Hearing the bomb went off like noise, locals were seen in fear. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

According to sources, the incident was reported at around 3.30 pm. Locals of Revati Nagar were outside when they heard a blast and saw a thick blanket of smoke in the sky. Following the incident, Beltarodi Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Two fire tenders from the Fire Department rushed to the spot and brought fire under control, sources said.

Watch video here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement