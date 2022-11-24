Video: PM Modi to inaugurate three-day Indian Science Congress on Jan 3 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 108th edition of the Indian Science Congress, hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) on January 3, 2023.

Divisional Commissioner Rajlaxmi Prasanna Bidari reviewed the preparations for the three-day meet scheduled from January 3. Major institutions which have conducted important research in the past will participate in an exhibition to be held during the meet.

The highlight of the three-day meet is participation of scientists of national and international repute and the interaction of students who are excelling in Science. The National Children Science Conference will also be the part of Indian Science Congress and child scientists will stay in Nagpur.

Department Heads of Nagpur District Administration, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Police Administration, RTMNU and other major institutions were present regarding the organisation of the meeting at the national-level.

Notably, the Union Ministry of Science and Technology holds the congress every year to promote science and technology in major cities of India. In1914, the first Indian Science Congress was organised in Kolkata. Subjects like Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Science, Zoology, Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environment, Information Technology, Physics, Statistics, Medical Science are covered in the Congress.

