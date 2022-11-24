Man killed in broad-day-light in Gaddigodam

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a man was reportedly killed by his friend near Bharat Petrol Pump in Gaddigodam area under Sadar Police Station here, on Thursday. The broad-day-light had sparked sensation in the vicinity and again raised eyebrows on the law and order of Deputy Chief Minister’s hometown.

According to police sources, the deceased is yet to be identified.

Prima facie, the victim and accused both were identified as scrap dealers from Gaddigodam area. The duo reportedly picked up a brawl over some issue at around 11 am. In the fit of rage the accused then killed the victim, sources said.

Cops in the meantime, have registered a case of murder and launched the manhunt of the accused.

