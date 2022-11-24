Woman accused BJP leader of harassment, attempt to murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: A woman has levelled up allegation of attempt to murder against Ajay Patil, a Local BJP leader and Chairman-Vidarbha Centre, Bamboo Society of India, Maharashtra Chapter. When she tried to report the matter to Sadar Police, she also alleged intimidation from the Senior Police Inspector’s part.

According to social worker Jwala Dhote, the victim sells Ayurvedic medicines to earn livelihood. “The victim was subjected to casteist slurs by a man, when she approached his residence to seek her pending dues of medicines.

The accused man along with his family also thrashed the victim, following which she approached Sadar Police Station. However, cops failed to help her.

Instead cops tried to brush the matter under the carpet. However, when the victim refused, Ajay Patil, who was present with the accused, threatened her with dire consequences,” Dhote said and added, “Few days later; she was attacked under Jaripatka Police Station.”

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ajay Patil has labeled the move as a publicity stunt. “I don’t know the woman (victim). I was at Sadar Police Station to address another issue. Apparently, the woman came at the same time. These allegations are baseless,” he said.

On being questioned about the role of Sadar Police, Senior Police Inspector Vinod Chaudhary informed that, “Acting on the victim’s complaint, we’ve registered an offence and started the probe. The investigation is still underway. As far as her allegations are concerned these are false accusations,” the PI stated.

