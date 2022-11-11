Modi to attend ISC in Nagpur on Jan 3: Sources

Nagpur: The city is currently gearing up for the Winter session which is set to be held from December 19 to December 30.

However, along with the winter session, the city will also gear up for the Indian Science Congress which is scheduled to commence on January 3, 2023. As per sources, the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan 3.

The 108th Indian Science Conference was scheduled to be held at Symbiosis International University in 2021 in Pune as it was their jubilee year. The ISC was scheduled to be held in 2021 and then in 2022, was cancelled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is set to be held from January 3 to 7, 2023.

